Tutoring centres in Venezuela plug students’ learning gaps, pay educators better wages

CARACAS: Veteran teacher Mireya Guerrero resigned from her public school job three years ago, after finding it tough to make ends meet for her family.

The 46-year-old however did not quit the profession.

She now tutors nearly a dozen eager children of all ages in a nondescript house in Antimano, west of Venezuela’s capital Caracas - an improvised school run by her.

Small private tutoring centres like Ms Guerrero’s help not only students to overcome their learning gaps, but also teachers struggling to cope with low salaries.

For Ms Guerrero, teaching private lessons has become a lifeline to provide food for her family of four.

“I decided to quit, so I wouldn’t have to spend money on transportation but instead dedicate what I make exclusively to spend on my own children,” said Ms Guerrero, who charges US$5 per week for each student.

For about three hours every day, she offers mathematics, reading and writing classes tailor-made for each student. She also helps them with their homework.

Student Xavier Cantor said: “I think the teacher here explains things better than the ones at my school. That’s because sometimes at school they explain so quickly. I can’t do my homework and I start lagging behind.”