Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report

Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report
A rescue team searches for missing residents after a four-storey building collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy on Dec 12, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Antonio Parrinello)
Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a four-storey building collapsed following a gas explosion in Ravanusa, Italy, on Dec 12, 2021, in this still image from video. (Photo: Reuters TV)
Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report
Emergency services wheel away a victim after a four-storey building collapsed following a gas explosion in Ravanusa, Italy, on Dec 12, 2021, in this still image from video. (Photo: Reuters TV)
Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report
Debris is seen as members of the fire brigade work to rescue survivors. (Photo: Vigili del Fuoco via Reuters)
Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses: Report
A rescue team searches for missing residents after a four-storey building collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy, December 12, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Antonio Parrinello)
12 Dec 2021 02:29PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 02:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: A four-storey building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion and rescuers were searching for 12 missing residents, including three children, ANSA news agency reported.

ANSA said the building was on fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 near Agrigento, the southwestern Sicilian city famous for its Greek temples.

Firemen have been able to contain the fire and have begun digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young couple expecting a baby.

The explosion damaged at least another two buildings in the centre of town, ANSA said.

Source: Reuters/ad

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us