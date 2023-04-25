Twitter changes stoke Russian, Chinese propaganda surge: Study

WASHINGTON: Twitter accounts operated by authoritarian governments in Russia, China and Iran are benefiting from recent changes at the social media company, researchers said on Monday (Apr 24), making it easier for them to attract new followers and broadcast propaganda and disinformation to a larger audience.

The platform is no longer labeling state-controlled media and propaganda agencies, and will no longer prohibit their content from being automatically promoted or recommended to users. Together, the two changes, both made in recent weeks, have supercharged the Kremlin's ability to use the US-based platform to spread lies and misleading claims about its invasion of Ukraine, US politics and other topics.

Russian state media accounts are now earning 33 per cent more views than they were just weeks ago, before the change was made, according to findings released on Monday by Reset, a London-based non-profit that tracks authoritarian governments' use of social media to spread propaganda. Reset's findings were first reported by The Associated Press.

The increase works out to more than 125,000 additional views per post. Those posts included ones suggesting the CIA had something to do with the Sep 11, 2001 attacks on the US, that Ukraine's leaders are embezzling foreign aid to the their country, and that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was justified because the US was running clandestine biowarfare labs in the country.

State media agencies operated by Iran and China have seen similar increases in engagement since Twitter quietly made the changes.

The about-face from the platform is the latest development since billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year. Since then, he's ushered in a confusing new verification system and laid off much of the company's staff, including those dedicated to fighting misinformation, allowed back neo-Nazis and others formerly suspended from the site, and ended the site's policy prohibiting dangerous COVID-19 misinformation. Hate speech and disinformation have thrived.