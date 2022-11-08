Verified accounts suspended from Twitter after impersonating owner Elon Musk

LOS ANGELES: Verified Twitter accounts with millions of followers have been suspended after their user names were changed to Elon Musk, as the platform's users test the new owner's commitment to free speech he does not like.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, whose blue-ticked account has 2 million followers, was among those who were locked out after crossing the mercurial CEO.

Musk, who has previously described himself as a "free speech absolutist" tweeted on Sunday (Nov 6) that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended".

The Twitter account for h3h3Productions, which also changed its user name to Elon Musk, was also banned, despite labelling itself a parody.