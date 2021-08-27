Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Two Britons killed in Thursday's Kabul attack, UK foreign minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Two Britons killed in Thursday's Kabul attack, UK foreign minister says

Two Britons killed in Thursday's Kabul attack, UK foreign minister says

Crowds of people show their documents to U.S. troops outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug 26, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

27 Aug 2021 11:57PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 11:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Two British nationals and the child of a third British national were killed in Thursday's attack at Kabul's airport, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday (Aug 27).

"Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out," Raab said in a statement.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 US troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as an enemy of both the West and of the Taliban.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us