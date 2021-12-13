Two cargo ships collide in Baltic fog, rescue under way

STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN: Two cargo ships collided on Monday (Dec 13) during foggy conditions in the Baltic Sea between the Danish island of Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad, and a rescue operation was launched for two missing people, authorities said.

The 55m Karin Hoej, registered in Denmark, had capsized and was upside down, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said. It had two people on board and they were missing, the Danish Defence's Joint Operations Centre (JOC) said.

The other ship, the 90m, British-registered Scot Carrier, was functional and its crew were safe.

The rescue operation near the site, which was riddled with wreckage, was ongoing more than five hours after the incident. Swedish divers were standing by on land to investigate the hull, the SMA said.

Water temperature is around 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius in the area, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

"I can confirm an accident has happened but I do not know the circumstances," said Soren Hoj, managing director of the shipping company Rederiet Hoj, which owns the Karin Hoej.

The vessel, which was not loaded, was sailing from Sodertalje in Sweden to Nykobing Falster in southern Denmark with two people on board, he said.