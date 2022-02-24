Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Two convoys of military equipment heading towards Donetsk: Reuters witness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Two convoys of military equipment heading towards Donetsk: Reuters witness

Two convoys of military equipment heading towards Donetsk: Reuters witness
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a damaged shop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 5, 2022. Picture taken February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
Two convoys of military equipment heading towards Donetsk: Reuters witness
Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand outside a military mobilization point in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
24 Feb 2022 04:12AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 04:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DONETSK, Ukraine: Two separate convoys of military equipment with no identifiable insignia were moving towards the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine along different roads from the direction of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported on Wednesday (Feb 23).

One convoy included nine tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle, while the other was made up of trucks and fuel tankers, said the reporter, who was in the territory of two Russia-backed rebel regions recognised as independent by Moscow on Monday.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us