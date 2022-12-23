Two dead, four injured after shooting in central Paris

PARIS: Two people were killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Paris' 10th arrondissement, the city's prosecution office said on Friday (Dec 23), confirming media reports.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, added the prosecutor's office.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," tweeted deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

French television network BFM TV reported that several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.

BFM TV said the suspected gunman was in their 60s and had been arrested. The alleged shooter's motives were not immediately clear.

One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sowing mayhem in the street.