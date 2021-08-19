Two dead as France battles Riviera inferno

LE LUC, France: Hundreds of firefighters struggled for a third day on Wednesday (Aug 18) to contain France's worst wildfire of the summer near the glitzy Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez which has left two dead and forced thousands of residents and tourists to flee.

The fire is the latest to hit a Mediterranean region that has seen an onslaught of blazes claim lives in Greece, Turkey, Italy and Algeria in recent weeks, with numerous officials blaming climate change.

The fire near Saint-Tropez has scorched some 5,000 hectares in a region known for its forests, vineyards and fauna since it broke out in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening.

The fire "had not spread" during the night but "that does not mean it is under control," said the fire service spokesman for the Var region, Franck Graciano.

"We will carry out the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the critical places," he said.