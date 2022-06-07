Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket: Police

BERLIN:Two people were found dead after a shooting in a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday (Jun 7), police said on Twitter, adding that there was no danger to the public.

The shooting occurred around 1pm local time in Schwalmstadt-Treysa, a town of around 8,500 people north-east of Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, according to police.

They said it was not yet clear what had happened. Regional newspaper HNA cited an eyewitness as saying that a man had shot a woman and then himself at the Aldi outlet.