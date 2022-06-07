Logo
Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket: Police
Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket: Police

File photo of police cars in Germany. (Photo: Reuters/Cathrin Mueller)

07 Jun 2022 09:05PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 09:13PM)
BERLIN:Two people were found dead after a shooting in a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday (Jun 7), police said on Twitter, adding that there was no danger to the public.

The shooting occurred around 1pm local time in Schwalmstadt-Treysa, a town of around 8,500 people north-east of Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, according to police.

They said it was not yet clear what had happened. Regional newspaper HNA cited an eyewitness as saying that a man had shot a woman and then himself at the Aldi outlet.

Source: Reuters/fh

