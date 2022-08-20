Logo
Two injured in Sweden shopping centre shooting, one arrested
A view of a cordoned off area as emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden, August 19, 2022. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
A member of the police works at the scene of a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden, August 19, 2022. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
A view of a cordoned off area as emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden, August 19, 2022. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Members of the police work at the scene of a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden, August 19, 2022. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
20 Aug 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2022 01:22AM)
STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said on Friday (Aug 19) two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested.

"The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over," the police said in a statement. "At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment."

The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras.

Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.

The police did not immediately respond for further comment.

 

 

Source: Reuters

