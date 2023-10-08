Logo
World

Two Israeli tourists, one Egyptian killed in Alexandria shooting
Two Israeli tourists, one Egyptian killed in Alexandria shooting

File photo of the Egyptian city of Alexandria. (File photo: AFP/Khaled DESOUKI)

08 Oct 2023 07:26PM
CAIRO: Two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed on Sunday (Oct 8) by a policeman in Egypt, local media and Israeli authorities said, as war rages for a second day between the neighbouring country and Hamas.

The policeman fired "at random" at an Israeli tour group visiting Alexandria using "his personal weapon", the state-affiliated private television Extra News said quoting a security source.

A fourth person was wounded and the policeman was "immediately arrested", it added.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed the deaths in a statement.

"This morning during a visit of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire at them, murdering two Israeli citizens and their Egyptian guide," it reads.

"In addition, there is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition."

The deaths come as fighting rages after Palestinian militants on Saturday launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel, which has declared war on Hamas and launched air strikes on Gaza.

Egypt was the first Arab country to forge a peace deal with Israel in 1979, and has long served as a key intermediary between Israel and the Palestinians.

However, despite the diplomatic relations, Israel remains largely unpopular among Egyptians.

In June, three Israeli soldiers were killed in a firefight at the border with Egypt by a member of the Egyptian security forces who crossed the border "in pursuit of drug traffickers", according to the Egyptian army.

On Saturday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned of a "vicious cycle of tensions threatening regional stability and security".

Source: AFP/fh

