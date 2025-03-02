Two lunar landings in a week for NASA's private Moon fleet

WASHINGTON: More than fifty years passed between the last Apollo mission and the United States' return to the lunar surface, when the first-ever private lander touched down last February.

Now, starting Sunday (Mar 1), two more missions are set to follow within a single week, marking a bold push by NASA and its industry partners to make Moon landings a routine part of space exploration.

First up is Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1, nicknamed "Ghost Riders in the Sky".

After launching in January on a 45-day journey, it is targeting touchdown near Mons Latreille, a volcanic feature in Mare Crisium on the Moon's northeastern near side, at 3:34 am US Eastern time (0834 GMT). Along the way, it has captured stunning footage of the Moon, coming as close as 60 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface.