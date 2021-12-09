Two more cities fall to Taliban as thousands flee northern Afghanistan

KUNDUZ: The Taliban seized two more Afghan cities on Tuesday (Dec 9) - including one just 200km from Kabul - as tens of thousands of people fled their homes in the north for the relative safety of the capital and other centres.

But despite the bloodshed, and with eight provincial capitals now toppled in the insurgents' sweeping advance, US President Joe Biden gave no hint of delaying his deadline to withdraw all American troops by Aug 31, instead urging Afghan leaders to "come together" and "fight for themselves".

"I do not regret my decision" to withdraw US troops after two decades of war, Biden told reporters in Washington.

He spoke after the insurgents won control of Farah city, capital of the same-named province, and Pul-e-Khumri in Baghlan, within hours of each other, officials in both centres told AFP.

"The Taliban are now in the city," Baghlan MP Mamoor Ahmadzai told AFP.

"They have raised their flag in the main square and on governor's office building."

The Taliban confirmed their seizure in separate tweets.

Six of the other provincial capitals to have fallen since Friday are in the country's north, with the insurgents setting their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif, the region's biggest city.

Its fall would signal the total collapse of government control in the traditionally anti-Taliban north.

Government forces are also battling the hardline Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.

Meanwhile, Washington's special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in Qatar to try and convince the Taliban to accept a ceasefire.

Envoys from hosts Qatar, Britain, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Nations, and European Union were also due to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a source told AFP.

The United States has already all but left the battlefield.

Biden stressed that Washington would continue to support the Afghan security forces with air strikes, food, equipment and money for salaries.

"We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces" over two decades, he said.

"They have got to want to fight. They have outnumbered the Taliban."