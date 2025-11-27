Two National Guard members shot near White House, with Trump in Florida

WASHINGTON: Two members of the National Guard were shot on Wednesday (Nov 26) in a busy area near the White House in downtown Washington, officials said, putting the building into lockdown with President Donald Trump away in Florida.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially said in a post on X that both victims were members of his state's National Guard and had died from their injuries, but he soon posted a second statement citing "conflicting reports" about their condition.

Trump administration official said the suspected shooter had been transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, while US Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.

In a social media post, Trump called the suspected shooter an "animal" who would "pay a very steep price" and praised the National Guard.

The shooting unfolded near Farragut Square, a popular lunch spot for office workers just a few blocks away from the White House. The park, whose light posts are wrapped in wreaths and bows for the holiday season, is flanked by fast-casual restaurants and a coffee shop, as well as two metro stops.