World

Two new vaccines against bird flu effective in Dutch lab: Government
FILE PHOTO: Ducks in cages are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England on Nov 17, 2014 after Britain took action to contain bird flu. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

17 Mar 2023 08:06PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 08:08PM)
AMSTERDAM/PARIS: Two vaccines tested by a Dutch veterinary research centre have proved effective against highly infectious bird flu in a first experiment conducted under a controlled environment, Dutch authorities said on Friday (Mar 17).

"Not only did the vaccines give poultry used in the lab protection against disease symptoms but they also countered the spreading of the bird flu," the Dutch government said in a statement.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading around the world in the past year, killing more than 200 million birds - and 6 million in the Netherlands alone - sending egg prices rocketing and raising concern among governments about human transmission.

The new vaccines have been tested by the Wageningen Bioveterinary Research, located northeast of Amsterdam, at the behest of Dutch minister of agriculture Piet Adema.

"I'm happy that we have two vaccines with which we can take the vaccination process against bird flu forward. I'm putting in the next steps as quickly as possible but in a responsible way," Adema said in the statement.

French veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Ceva Sante Animale told Reuters it had developed one of the two vaccines that proved effective.

Source: Reuters/ga

