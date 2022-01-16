Two people drowned by abnormally high waves in Peru after Tonga volcano

LIMA: Two people drowned off a beach in northern Peru, the local civil defense authority reported on Sunday (Jan 16), after unusually high waves were recorded in several coastal areas following Saturday's eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.

The death of two people by drowning occurred on Saturday on a beach located in the Lambayeque region, Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said in a statement.

The underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuation orders in Japan and causing huge waves on several South Pacific islands, where images on social media show waves crashing against homes on the shores.