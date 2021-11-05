Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 Raeesah Khan vaccination Malaysia China climate change
Logo

World

Two suspected gang members killed in beach shooting near Cancun resort in Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 Raeesah Khan vaccination Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Two suspected gang members killed in beach shooting near Cancun resort in Mexico

Two suspected gang members killed in beach shooting near Cancun resort in Mexico

Guests gather in the hotel lobby after reported shooting at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Nov 4, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (Photo: Mike Sington/Handout via REUTERS)

05 Nov 2021 07:07AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 07:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Two suspected drug gang members were shot dead in a beachfront clash between rival groups near the Mexican resort of Cancun on Thursday, authorities said, a couple of weeks after two tourists were killed in crossfire at another beach.

A few hours after reports of a shooting began circulating on social media, the attorney general's office in the state of Quintana Roo said the warring gangsters faced off on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, and that two were killed.

"There are no serious injuries," the office said on Twitter.

Police said earlier that a group of armed men carrying long guns was seen in the area of the Azul Beach hotel.

Alarmed tourists tweeted that shots were being fired at a Cancun resort, where staff had told them to hide.

Twitter user Mike Sington told Reuters he took cover with other guests at his hotel. Other guests told him they heard gunshots and that a gunman had been on the beach, he said.

"In hiding in the dark now. Was told active shooter on property," Sington said. "Paramedics are here."

Sington later tweeted guests were taken out of hiding and brought to the lobby, where they cried and hugged each other.

Mexican security forces were sent in to reinforce Tulum, a popular resort about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Cancun, after two foreign tourists were killed and others wounded last month during a shootout between suspected gang members.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us