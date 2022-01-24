Two US carriers enter South China Sea, to 'counter malign influence'

TAIPEI: Two US aircraft carrier groups have entered the disputed South China Sea for training, the Department of Defense said on Monday (Jan 24) in what a senior commander said was to reassure allies and demonstrate resolve to "counter malign influence".

The disputed waterway is one of many areas of tension between the United States and China, which claims a large swathe of the waters and has built military bases on artificial islands there.

US Navy ships routinely sail close to these islands to challenge Chinese sovereignty claims, to Beijing's anger.

The US Department of Defense said the two US Navy Carrier Strike Groups, led by their flagships USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln, had begun operations in the South China Sea on Sunday.

The carrier groups will carry out exercises including anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and maritime interdiction operations to strengthen combat readiness, it said in a statement.