Police beating victim Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest in Memphis

MEMPHIS: An African American man who died after he was brutally beaten by police in the city of Memphis in the southern United States will be laid to rest on Wednesday (Feb 1), as the shockwaves from his death keep pulsating across the country.

The funeral of Tyre Nichols will be attended by civil rights leaders, politicians and the family members of other black Americans killed by police in violence that has fuelled a national reckoning on systemic racism and brutality in law enforcement.

They include Philonise Floyd - the brother of George Floyd, whose murder by a police officer in 2020 was filmed by horrified bystanders and ignited waves of unrest across the country and beyond.

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton and US Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the service in Tennessee.

Nichols was arrested by members of a special police unit called SCORPION in Memphis on Jan 7 for a traffic violation, according to police.

The 29-year-old was beaten viciously by the police and died in hospital three days later. His treatment by the officers was recorded in body camera and security camera footage that has since been made public.

Five of the officers involved have been fired and are facing murder charges. Two others along with three firefighters have been suspended and the SCORPION unit has been disbanded.