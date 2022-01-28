UAE convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reaches Gaza: State media

CAIRO: A United Arab Emirates medical convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reached the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, state news agency WAM said on Thursday (Jan 27).
The report said the Sputnik shots were the biggest medical support convoy from the UAE to the Palestinian strip since the start of the pandemic.
