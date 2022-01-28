Logo
UAE convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reaches Gaza: State media
FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian medical worker vaccinates a Palestinian woman against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

28 Jan 2022 04:27AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 04:30AM)
CAIRO: A United Arab Emirates medical convoy of one million COVID-19 vaccines reached the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, state news agency WAM said on Thursday (Jan 27).

The report said the Sputnik shots were the biggest medical support convoy from the UAE to the Palestinian strip since the start of the pandemic.

Source: Reuters

