UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for COVID-19 contact cases
A beach lifeguard is seen at the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism amid COVID-19, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jul 7, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah)

27 Feb 2022 03:29PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 03:29PM)
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for COVID-19 contact cases.

Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday (Feb 26).

"For economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been cancelled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory," it said.

The capital Abu Dhabi also dropped a border entry requirement for a negative PCR test for those coming from other UAE emirates.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country have fallen to some 600 from close to 3,000 in January.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

UAE COVID-19 face mask

