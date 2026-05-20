UAE says drones targeting nuclear plant came from Iraq

Iran-backed groups in Iraq have not claimed any strikes since the truce came into place, though Gulf countries have reported attacks from Iraq.



But the nuclear site had been off limits until Sunday.



The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is the country's largest source of electricity and produces around a quarter of national power.



The site had been in Iran's crosshairs. In March, Iranian media published a list of power plants as potential targets, including Barakah.



On Sunday, Saudi Arabia had reported intercepting drones that came from Iraq, while Baghdad said its defence systems had not detected any drones launched from its territory toward the kingdom.