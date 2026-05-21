UAE urges Iraq to prevent attacks from its territory 'immediately'

DUBAI: The UAE demanded on Wednesday (May 20) that Iraq "immediately" prevent further attacks from its territory, following an accusation by the Emirates that a drone targeting a nuclear plant was launched from there.



The foreign ministry in a statement called on "Iraq to prevent all hostile acts originating from its territory urgently and without conditions", saying there was a "need to address those threats promptly, immediately and responsibly".



On Sunday, an unclaimed drone attack struck an electrical generator near the Arab world's only nuclear power plant in Barakah in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, triggering a fire but causing no injuries or radiation leak. Two other drones were intercepted.



Last month, several Gulf countries - including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - and Jordan demanded in a joint statement that Baghdad act immediately to stop attacks from its territory by pro-Iran armed groups.



Along with the Gulf states, Iraq was dragged into the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, with strikes repeatedly targeting both US interests - especially the embassy in Baghdad - and pro-Iran groups in the country.



During the fighting, pro-Iran armed groups claimed to have launched daily attacks on "enemy bases" in Iraq and the wider region, but said they were suspending their actions after a temporary ceasefire was announced in April.



An Iraqi security official told AFP that "Arab countries have not provided precise information, only accusations" and that Iraq demands "evidence and precise information so that Iraqi authorities can take the appropriate measures".