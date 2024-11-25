Logo
World

UAE says suspects arrested in alleged killing of Israeli rabbi are from Uzbekistan
World

UAE says suspects arrested in alleged killing of Israeli rabbi are from Uzbekistan

UAE says suspects arrested in alleged killing of Israeli rabbi are from Uzbekistan

A view shows Rimon Market kosher store, which was managed by Zvi Kogan, an Israeli rabbi who was found murdered, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Nov 24, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell)

25 Nov 2024 06:20PM
DUBAI: Three suspects arrested in the United Arab Emirates and accused of murdering an Israeli rabbi in the UAE are citizens of Uzbekistan, the UAE ministry of interior said on Sunday (Nov 25).

The ministry released a statement identifying the three men, two of whom it said were aged 28 and 38, and released images showing each of the three men handcuffed.

The investigation by Emirati authorities is ongoing, the statement said, without saying whether the men had been charged.

The body of the rabbi, Zvi Kogan, 28, was discovered on Sunday. He had been reported missing on Thursday and an Israeli official has said it is believed Kogan was last seen in Dubai.

Emirati authorities have not said if they have established a motive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it was an "antisemitic terrorist act" and an Israeli official has said it is believed Kogan was targeted because he was Jewish.

The alleged murder has shaken the UAE's Jewish community, which Jewish groups estimate to number in the several thousand

Source: Reuters/ec

