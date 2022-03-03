Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UAE says Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival, in apparent about-face
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UAE says Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival, in apparent about-face

UAE says Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival, in apparent about-face

FILE PHOTO: UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

03 Mar 2022 01:57PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 01:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday (Mar 3) that Ukraine nationals are eligible for visas on arrival in the Gulf Arab state, in an apparent reversal of a decision to suspend visa waivers to Ukrainians as thousands flee war in their country.

Kyiv's embassy in the UAE had said that Emirati authorities had temporarily suspended the waivers as of Tuesday, in a move that drew criticism of the Western-allied country as Europe opens its doors to refugees from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Concerning reports on the issuance of advance visas to Ukrainian nationals to enter the UAE, HE Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has announced that Ukrainian nationals continue to be eligible for visa on arrival to the UAE," the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement.

When approached by Reuters, a representative at the Ukrainian embassy said the mission was working on getting official confirmation from the UAE, the Middle East's tourism and commercial hub.

At the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, all six Gulf Arab states supported a vote to reprimand Russia for its invasion and demand Moscow withdraw its military forces.

This contrasts with a UAE decision last week to abstain from voting on a UN Security Council resolution deploring the invasion. A senior Emirati official had defended the abstention by saying that taking sides would only encourage violence.

Some diplomats questioned the link between the UAE abstention and subsequent Russian approval of a Security Council vote to impose an arms embargo on Yemen's Houthi group, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE and has launched missiles and drones at the country.

Gulf states have tried to balance Western allies and Russia but face growing calls, including from key security ally the United States, for a global stand against the Russian invasion.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

UAE Ukraine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us