Ubisoft sets sights on VR, AI shakeups in future of gaming

LOS ANGELES: French videogame titan Ubisoft is eyeing artificial intelligence and virtual reality as the next big things in gaming, its chief executive said, especially ahead of the release of Apple's new mixed reality headset.

Ubisoft has long been known to take chances on new gaming innovations - the company launched an early partnership with Nintendo on its 2006 sensation the Wii console.

Now, ahead of next year's release of Apple's Vision Pro headset, Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot is ready to make another bet on the future of gaming - that virtual reality is around the corner.

After a decade that saw the revolutionary rise of free-to-play smartphone games and titles streamed directly from the internet cloud, Guillemot thinks VR is likely to be the next major industry disruptor.

"VR is eventually going to happen," he told AFP on Monday (Jun 12) at a company showcase event in Los Angeles.

"Apple investing massively in the field is fantastic for all of us," he added.