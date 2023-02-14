Uganda starts oil drilling, targets first oil output by April 2025

KIKUBE, Uganda: Uganda is on track for its first oil output by April 2025, putting the East African nation on the list of oil-producing countries.

The move is expected to boost its economy, and open up investment and employment opportunities.

Europe’s energy crisis has ignited fresh interest in Africa as an alternative supplier of oil and gas.

ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIER OF OIL, GAS

In western Uganda, drilling has already started at the country’s first-ever oil production wells, despite mounting criticism from environmental activists.

The Kingfisher oil field, operated by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), is expected to drill more than 30 wells and produce about 40,000 barrels of oil at its peak.

It is a few kilometres away from the Tilenga oil field, managed by France's TotalEnergies. Drilling there begins later this year and it is expected to produce some 190,000 barrels daily.

Crude oil will be pumped through the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, believed to be the longest heated export pipeline in the world.

It will run more than 1,400km from Hoima in western Uganda to Tanzania’s Tanga port, where the transported oil will be sold to global markets.

Uganda is also looking to partner with other international firms to build an oil refinery to produce finished oil products for local and regional markets.

“Momentum is picking up on the ground, work is getting busier,” said Mr Martin Tiffin, managing director at the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

“So there’s a ripple effect from our activities, rippling into the economies of Uganda and Tanzania, and it’s nice to see that in a tangible way.”