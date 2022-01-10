Uganda's schools reopen, ending world's longest lockdown

KAMPALA, Uganda: Uganda's schools reopened to students on Monday (Jan 10), ending the world's longest school disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening caused traffic congestion in some areas of the capital, Kampala, and students can be seen carrying their mattresses in the streets, a back-to-boarding school phenomenon not witnessed here for nearly two years.

Uganda’s schools have been fully or partially shut for more than 83 weeks, the world's longest disruption, according to figures from the UN cultural agency. The shutdown affected more than 10 million learners.

The East African country of 44 million people first shut down its schools in March 2020, shortly after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on the African continent.

Some classes were reopened to students in Feb 2021, but a total lockdown was imposed again in June as the country faced its first major surge.