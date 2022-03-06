Logo
UK accuses Russia of using Mariupol ceasefire plan to reset forces
FILE PHOTO: Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS

06 Mar 2022 02:55AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 03:08AM)
LONDON: Britain said on Saturday (Mar 5) that Russia's proposed ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was probably an attempt to deflect international condemnation while giving itself a chance to reset its forces for a renewed offensive.

"By accusing Ukraine of breaking the agreement, Russia is likely seeking to shift responsibility for current and future civilian casualties in the city," the British defence ministry said in an intelligence update.

Russia said earlier it had opened humanitarian corridors near the besieged cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. Russia's defence ministry accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing civilians from leaving, RIA news agency reported. But Mariupol's city council said Russia was not observing the ceasefire.

The port of Mariupol has endured heavy bombardment, a sign of its strategic value to Moscow due to its position between Russian-backed separatist-held eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea Crimean peninsula, which Moscow seized from Kyiv in 2014.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces were carrying out a wide-ranging offensive in Ukraine and had taken several towns and villages, Interfax news agency reported.

In an aerial combat near Zhytomyr, about 100km west of Kyiv, it said, four Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets had been shot down. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

A United Nations monitoring mission said at least 351 civilians had been confirmed killed and 707 injured in Ukraine so far since the start of the invasion on Feb 24, adding that the real figures were likely to be "considerably higher".

The number of refugees could rise to 1.5 million by Sunday night from 1.3 million now, the UN refugee agency chief said.

Source: Reuters

