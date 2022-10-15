Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's Sunflowers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's Sunflowers

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's Sunflowers

Activists of Just Stop Oil glue their hands to the wall after throwing soup at a van Gogh's painting Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, Britain on Oct 14, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Just Stop Oil/Handout)

15 Oct 2022 04:15PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 04:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting Sunflowers at London's National Gallery, British police said on Saturday (Oct 15).

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two of its activists on Friday throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

The gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed. It later went back on display.

Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would appear later at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with "criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting".

Another activist will also appear in court accused of damaging the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London.

Police said in total 28 people had been arrested during protests on Friday.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

London crime United Kingdom climate change protests

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.