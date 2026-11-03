UK adventurer returns home after 28-year trek around the world

HULL: A British adventurer who has been walking around the world for almost three decades is due to finish his trek on Monday (Nov 2), ending a 31,000-mile journey at the house where he grew up.

Karl Bushby has hacked through jungles in Central America, crossed the ice between Alaska and Russia and last month swam across the English Channel on the final stretch of a voyage made entirely under his own steam.

Hundreds of cheering supporters greeted the 57-year-old in the square of his home city of Hull on Monday morning.

"After 28 years, you just couldn't ask for more than this," he told the crowd, before pushing on with his few possessions in a trolley, a spare tyre which will now never be needed slung on top.

"I guess I'll be seeing you around," he added. He then headed for his family home where his mother, his 36-year-old son and a 12-year-old granddaughter were waiting.

Bushby served in the British Army's Parachute Regiment in his twenties. After the breakdown of his marriage he drew a line on a world map and set off, inspired by his father who had wondered if it was possible to walk from London to New York.

Carrying a tent, a few hundred dollars and a cheap plastic camera, he started in Chile and headed north through the Americas, crossing from Alaska to Russia, Mongolia and China, and back through Europe after swimming the Caspian Sea.

"Sometimes the monotony is incredible. You're in deserts and the landscape doesn't change for days to weeks. That can get a little mind-bending. The same with the Arctic," he told Reuters last year.