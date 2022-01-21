UK urges allies to 'step up' in solidarity with Ukraine

SYDNEY: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will on Friday (Jan 21) urge the West's allies to "step up" in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of perceived Russian aggression, in a speech in Sydney.
The UK's top diplomat, on an official visit to Australia alongside Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, is set to urge Russia to "de-escalate and engage in meaningful discussions" following its troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.
The comments come amid mounting fears a major conflict could break out in Europe, with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border and the West trading threats over the increasingly tense situation.
"We need everyone to step up," Truss will say in a wide-ranging foreign policy speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia's biggest city, according to excerpts released by her office in advance.
"Together with our allies, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and urge Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful discussions."
Adding "what happens in Eastern Europe matters for the world", she will note that "invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life".
Truss, who took the helm at Britain's foreign ministry last September, is hoping to use the visit to forge closer defence and security ties with Canberra, as London looks to reposition itself after leaving the European Union.
Rebranding itself "Global Britain" and eyeing new opportunities beyond the EU, it announced a new defence alliance with Australia and the United States - AUKUS - last September.
It will see Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines using US technology.
In her speech, Truss will argue like-minded democracies - including Israel, India, Japan and Indonesia - must "respond together" as global aggressors become "emboldened in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War".
"They seek to export dictatorship as a service around the world," Truss is set to say, noting the close ties between countries like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar with Moscow and Beijing.
"Threats to freedom, democracy and the rule of law are not just regional - they're global.
"Building closer ties with our friends and drawing other countries closer to the orbit of free-market democracies will ultimately make us all safer and freer in the years to come," Truss will add.
"It is time for the free world to stand its ground."