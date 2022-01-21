UK urges allies to 'step up' in solidarity with Ukraine

SYDNEY: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will on Friday (Jan 21) urge the West's allies to "step up" in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of perceived Russian aggression, in a speech in Sydney.

The UK's top diplomat, on an official visit to Australia alongside Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, is set to urge Russia to "de-escalate and engage in meaningful discussions" following its troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.

The comments come amid mounting fears a major conflict could break out in Europe, with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border and the West trading threats over the increasingly tense situation.

"We need everyone to step up," Truss will say in a wide-ranging foreign policy speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia's biggest city, according to excerpts released by her office in advance.

"Together with our allies, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and urge Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful discussions."

Adding "what happens in Eastern Europe matters for the world", she will note that "invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life".