UK and China revive stalled talks during London meeting

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosted talks with Wang as the pair revived the so-called UK-China Strategic Dialogue, a bilateral forum that was last held in 2018 before it stalled as relations soured.
Starmer "dropped in" to a meeting between Wang and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Starmer "underlined his intention to build a consistent and respectful relationship between the UK and China" and "reiterated that the UK will always engage frankly on the areas where our views differ," the spokesperson added.
The Labour government, elected in July, has sought to improve the UK's relationship with Beijing after the two countries fell out during the latter years of Conservative rule.
Relations fell to their lowest level in decades due to UK criticism of China's crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, claims of Chinese espionage and political interference in the UK, as well as Beijing's support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.
In a major thawing of tensions, Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit last November - the first bilateral meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2018.
Finance minister Rachel Reeves then visited China last month seeking investment to kickstart growth in Britain's anaemic economy, while Lammy visited Beijing in October.
The UK government says it continues to raise concerns over human rights, including China's treatment of Uyghurs and the imprisonment of media tycoon Jimmy Lai.
"EYE-TO-EYE"
Welcoming Wang to his official residence, Lammy said it was important that Britain and China engage in "robust but constructive discussions", including where the two "do not always see eye-to-eye".
Wang told Lammy restarting the strategic dialogue after seven years "will be conducive to the study, improvement and stabilisation and development of our relations".
"I hope that through this dialogue, we can deliver on the important common understandings between our two leaders," he added.
The UK government hopes better relations with China will help spur its main mission of economic growth.
But it comes amid increasing concern over the security risks posed by China following recent allegations that a Chinese businessman used his links with Britain's Prince Andrew to spy for the Communist Party.
Beijing has denied the claims.
The UK government is due to rule on whether to approve Beijing's controversial plans to open the biggest embassy in Britain at a new London location.
Residents, rights groups and China hawks oppose the development, fearing it could be used for the surveillance and harassment of dissidents.