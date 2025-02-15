UK and China revive stalled talks during London meeting

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in London on Thursday (Feb 14), in the latest sign of improving ties between the two countries.

LONDON:

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosted talks with Wang as the pair revived the so-called UK-China Strategic Dialogue, a bilateral forum that was last held in 2018 before it stalled as relations soured.

Starmer "dropped in" to a meeting between Wang and UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Starmer "underlined his intention to build a consistent and respectful relationship between the UK and China" and "reiterated that the UK will always engage frankly on the areas where our views differ," the spokesperson added.