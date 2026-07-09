Nominations open in the contest to be UK leader, with Andy Burnham likely the only candidate

LONDON: Nominations open on Thursday (Jul 9) in a Labour Party election to replace Keir Starmer as Britain’s prime minister, a contest in which there is expected to be just one candidate.

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will be collecting signatures from Labour lawmakers and needs at least 80 to run – a target he’s likely to well exceed.

Other potential contenders have all ruled themselves out. Former Defence Minister Al Carns, who had been pondering a run, confirmed late on Wednesday that he will not challenge Burnham.

“I’d hoped a leadership contest would give us the opportunity for a proper debate,” Carns said in a statement. “But months of internal Labour politics isn’t what the country needs right now. We’ve got to get on with the job. Andy Burnham’s earned this and he’s got my full backing.”

Nominations remain open until Jul 16. Burnham is highly likely to be announced as the new Labour leader the following day, and to become prime minister after a meeting with King Charles III on Jul 20.

Starmer announced last month that he would resign as soon as his centre-left party chose a successor. He was elected in a landslide in July 2024, but quit after two years in office marred by missteps and judgment errors that eroded his standing with his party and the public.