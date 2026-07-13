Counter-terror police leading probe into UK politician's killing

LONDON: Anti-terrorism police have taken charge of the investigation into the killing of veteran British right-wing politician Ann Widdecombe after fresh evidence emerged, the interior minister said on Monday (Jul 13).

The announcement confirmed that police view terrorism as one of the possible motivations for the attack on the 78-year-old former Conservative minister, who was found dead Thursday at her home in southwest England.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wrote on X that following "new information and evidence", Counter Terrorism Policing "are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder" of Widdecombe.

Mahmood was to address MPs later on Monday about the murder enquiry.

The head of UK counter-terrorism policing, Laurence Taylor, said in a statement that "we are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack".

The regional police force initially leading the investigation, Devon and Cornwall Police, said late on Saturday that a 28-year-old British man had been arrested in Yorkshire in northern England on suspicion of murder.

The force said there was "still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident".

Police have said Widdecombe was believed to have been attacked 24 hours before her body was found.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing neighbours, that the suspect arrested in Yorkshire had left his home in the town of Rotherham on Wednesday morning carrying a wooden stick.

He was arrested hours after police released a man they had detained earlier.