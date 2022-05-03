Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UK army investigating 'fake priest' breach near queen's castle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UK army investigating 'fake priest' breach near queen's castle

UK army investigating 'fake priest' breach near queen's castle

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on during an audience with Switzerland's President Ignazio Cassis (not pictured), at Windsor Castle, Britain April 28, 2022. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

03 May 2022 08:45PM (Updated: 03 May 2022 08:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The British army said on Tuesday (May 3) it had launched an investigation after reports that a man who was pretending to be a priest spent a night at a barracks with soldiers tasked with protecting Queen Elizabeth near her Windsor Castle home.

The Sun newspaper reported that the imposter was allowed onto the barracks of the Coldstream Guards without showing any credentials or identifiable documents and later ate, drank and shared stories with soldiers.

The queen was not in Windsor during the incident which took place last Wednesday, the paper said.

"The army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said. "This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation and would be therefore inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The Coldstream Guards are a serving infantry regiment in the British Army whose responsibilities include the ceremonial role of protecting royal palaces.

The queen returned from a short break at her Sandringham home in eastern England last Wednesday but Buckingham Palace said the monarch was not present at Windsor at 8.20am GMT, the reported time the man was escorted from the barracks.

A palace spokesman said the incident was a matter for the defence ministry.

The Sun said the man had claimed to be a priest and told officers he was a friend of a member of the battalion's chaplain.

He was then invited in and had something to eat and drink and proceeded to tell lots of "tall stories", the newspaper said citing a source.

Suspicion about his identity began to be raised when he "started talking about how he had worked as an ejector-seat test pilot and had some organs replaced", the source told the Sun.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us