UK bans Russian private jets from its airspace
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

26 Feb 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 05:35AM)
British transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Friday (Feb 25) that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace or touch down, effective immediately.

"Putin's actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia's aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here. I've strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown – effective immediately," Shapps tweeted.

Shapps' move comes after Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, following London's ban on the flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland and Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their airspace, while airlines, including IAG owned British Airways and Virgin Atlantic began routing flights around Russian airspace.

Source: Reuters

