UK to begin testing Merck's COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

British scientists will begin testing Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' antiviral pill molnupiravir as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant.

The pill is approved in Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19, but it is not known whether it would work in patients hospitalised with severe illness, researchers of the RECOVERY trial said on Monday (Jan 24).

The study will compare 800 mg doses of molnupiravir, given twice daily for five days, with standard care for adult patients in hospitals because of COVID-19.

In 2020, the same scientists conducting the large trial showed that dexamethasone was able to save the lives of COVID patients in what was called a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.