UK Border Force workers announce Christmas strike

The strikes are part of a spiralling number, including railway workers and nurses to ambulance drivers and teachers.



They will involve Border Force staff, employed by the Home Office to check passports, on Dec 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31

The PCS members set to take part work at Britain's busiest airports - London Heathrow and London Gatwick - as well as Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow.



The seaport of Newhaven, in southeast England, will also be affected.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit out earlier Wednesday at "unreasonable" union leaders and warned of "new tough laws" to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.



He did not elaborate but appeared to be referring to proposals first put forward in 2019 for a minimum level of service during strikes.



Sunak's spokesman later said work on the plan was taking place "at speed". "We will consider all ways of curbing further action including legislation," he told reporters.