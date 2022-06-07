Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

59% backing is a 'decisive' win: UK PM Boris Johnson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

59% backing is a 'decisive' win: UK PM Boris Johnson

59% backing is a 'decisive' win: UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the National Service of Thanksgiving, during the Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, on Jun 3, 2022. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS)

07 Jun 2022 07:30AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 07:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (Jun 6) that his victory in a confidence vote, when 41 per cent of his lawmakers voted against him, was a convincing and decisive win that would enable the country to move on.

Having scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, the prime minister has been under mounting pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result and what it means is that as a government we can move on and focus on the stuff that I think really matters to people," he told reporters.

"We can focus on what we're doing to help people with the cost of living, what we're doing to clear the COVID backlogs, what we're doing to make streets and communities safer by putting more police out," he said.

"It gives us the opportunity to continue to unite, to level up, and to strengthen our economy."

He also said he was not interested in holding a snap national election, which some had suggested may be his next move to attempt to reassert his authority.

"I'm certainly not interested in snap elections, what I'm interested in is delivering right now for the people of this country," he said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Boris Johnson United Kingdom

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us