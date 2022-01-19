UK PM Johnson faces plot to trigger leadership challenge

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday (Jan 19) fighting to shore up his premiership after a revolt by his own lawmakers who are angry over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Propelled into the top job to "get Brexit done", Johnson in 2019 won his party's biggest majority in more than 30 years but now faces calls to resign after a series of revelations about gatherings in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Johnson has repeatedly apologised for the gatherings, and said that he didn't know about many of the events, though he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20, 2020.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee.