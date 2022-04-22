Logo
UK's Johnson says he will still be PM in October
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a joint press briefing with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Apr 22, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

22 Apr 2022 08:46PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 08:46PM)
NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (Apr 22) he would still be prime minister in October, addressing doubts about his future after he was fined by police for breaching strict lockdown rules that he set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson's personal standing has plummeted in recent months, primarily over revelations of parties held at his Downing Street office during lockdowns. Opponents say he misled parliament about the events.

Asked during a news conference in India whether he would still be prime minister in October - when he hopes to have completed a free trade deal between the two countries - Johnson replied: "Yes".

Johnson's visit to India to talk trade and diplomacy has been overshadowed by the domestic crisis over whether he is fit to lead the country.

On Thursday, the threat of a rebellion in parliament forced him to accept that he should be investigated by lawmakers over whether he lied to the House of Commons in his initial response to allegations of rule-breaking.

The number of lawmakers in his own party calling for him to quit is growing. Johnson repeated his message that the public wanted the government to concentrate on priorities such as easing a cost-of-living squeeze.

"I think that what people want in our country is for the government to get on and focus on the issues on which we were elected," he said.

Source: Reuters/fh

