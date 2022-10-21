‘Chaotic new low’: UK's opposition calls for prompt elections after Liz Truss’ resignation

A poll ahead of Truss’ resignation showed the Conservatives trailing Labour by about 36 per cent in ratings. YouGov surveys on the handling of security, unemployment, Brexit, and in particular, the economy, saw sharp falls in confidence for the Conservative Party over the past month.

THE KING COULD INTERVENE

The British monarch has the power to dissolve parliament and dismiss the government. However, the monarch usually stays out of politics and instances of intervention have been rare.

The dissolution of parliament is usually done at the request of the prime minister, typically at the end of each term.

However, if the situation worsens drastically – for instance, if the Conservatives are unable to pass budgets securing the economy and leading to a freefall of the British pound – King Charles would have the power to intervene, analyst Luke Mansillo told CNA’s Asia First.

“Elections could actually be initiated, not from the House of Commons, but from the palace,” said Mr Mansillo from the University of Sydney’s department of government and international relations.

“If the economy is going into freefall because of the acts of government, that is one of the things that the king can intervene in parliament – to call for a general election for the people to resolve it,” he added.

It is also possible that the king could invite a person of his choice to form a government – someone who could win a vote of confidence, according to the BBC.

CONSERVATIVES’ IMMEDIATE PLANS

Conservative Party members will select a new party leader within its ranks next week, who will also become Britain’s next prime minister.

To run for leadership, each candidate will require the backing of at least 100 lawmakers. The party currently has 357 MPs in the House of Commons.

Although experts said that factions within the party will make finding a unity candidate difficult, several clear frontrunners have emerged.

“For now it looks like it will be a straight vote between Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt,” analyst Fabrizio Farina told CNA938 on Friday morning.

Sunak is a former Chancellor of the Exchequer who lost to Truss in the race for the Conservative leadership last month, while Mordaunt is a former defence and trade minister.

“Of the two, Sunak is the most likely to win. He has good support among the Conservative Party, has good economic credibility, and brings a much needed stability to markets,” said Mr Farina, who is a Europe analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson is also expected to make a comeback.

Although he has strong backing from the right wing groups within the party, Mr Farina said that it will be difficult for Mr Johnson to round up enough support as his image has been significantly tarnished due to corruption allegations.

Britain's new prime minister will face the immediate tasks of soothing market nerves and managing the cost of living.

The new Conservative leader would want to gain back some confidence for the party before they face the next general election, due to take place in January 2025, analysts said.