Britain presses on with bid to lead space industry despite recent Virgin Orbit rocket launch failure

LONDON: Authorities in Britain have vowed to press on with efforts to become a leading global player in the space industry, following last week’s unsuccessful attempt to become the first western European nation to launch satellites into orbit.

A modified Boeing 747 jumbo jet named Cosmic Girl had carried the LauncherOne rocket under a wing from Cornwall Airport in Newquay, southwest England, and released it 35,000ft above the Atlantic Ocean.

However, the rocket, which was carrying nine satellites, suffered a premature shutdown, said Virgin Orbit. It failed to reach the required orbit and could not deploy the satellites.

Thousands in Cornwall who watched the plane take off, as well as those viewing the livestream online, were left disappointed as the mission was aborted.

“It appears the LauncherOne rocket has suffered an anomaly, which will prevent us from making orbit this mission,” Virgin Orbit said.