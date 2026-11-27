LONDON: Britain’s armed forces have contacted around 100,000 veterans to strengthen “preparedness and deterrence” as British defence minister Wes Streeting on Thursday (Nov 26) evoked a heightened threat environment.

The precautionary measure is the first such operation since the Cold War and concerns around 100,000 former military personnel who make up the strategic reserve, media reports said.

The move comes amid fears of Russian aggression in Europe following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Under the terms of their service, some former armed forces members are “liable to return to military service in exceptional circumstances, including a national emergency or a transition to war”, a British Ministry of Defence statement said.

The veterans of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force were being contacted to ensure their details were up to date and included any skills they acquired since leaving.

The reservists could volunteer for training and exercises such as NATO’s flagship Steadfast Defender next spring.