Burnham hopes for EU deal next month, stirs Brexit debate

AIMING FOR LONGER-TERM CLOSER TIES

"It is in Britain's interests to secure a deal along these lines ... I believe our chances of doing so will be enhanced by being open to a discussion about our relationship with the EU in the longer term," he told parliament.

"If we are serious about promoting growth, controlling immigration, upholding our values and security, it is a conversation we must have. Sticking with the status quo is not good enough for Britain."

While Starmer had steered clear of restarting a divisive debate, Burnham is making the case that Britain has not benefited from quitting the EU and should again take a "calm, clear-eyed look" at ties.

His words echoed a debate that has divided Britain since the 2016 referendum, when those voting to leave won with 52 per cent versus 48 per cent of the vote.

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the main opposition Conservatives, said it was "lazy thinking" to think rejoining the EU would solve Britain's problems, while Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said Britain should return to being a full member of the EU.

Burnham again repeated that any decision would be taken by the British public, who, at some point in the future, would consider options for a future relationship.

Burnham cited opinion polls suggesting that since Brexit, public opinion has shifted in favour of rejoining the bloc.

However, support often drops when people are asked about contributing to EU budgets and adopting the euro.

"I am clear that public opinion currently supports a pragmatic approach like the one I am suggesting," he said. "This is the leadership we need to draw a line on a decade of drift and division and take the country forward."