UK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia

LONDON: Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday (Mar 23) called on YouTube to remove videos from its online platform of a hoax video call to defence minister Ben Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.

Wallace last week ordered an inquiry after an impostor claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister was able to contact him. Wallace said he ended the 10-minute call when he became suspicious about the "misleading" questions he was being asked.

Several clips of the video have subsequently appeared online, showing Wallace speaking from the back of a moving vehicle while he is asked about a range of issues including nuclear weapons and NATO.

"We are calling on YouTube to help us support Ukraine by taking down videos doctored by the Russian state and disseminated to try and sap the morale of a people fighting for their freedom," the MoD said on Twitter.