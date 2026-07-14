UK approval for China's mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

LONDON: Britain's approval for China to build a vast embassy in London was challenged in court on Tuesday (Jul 14), as a group of local residents argue that officials failed to consider the impact on protests and potential targeting of dissidents.

China's plans to build an embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London were approved in January, shortly before Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, the first visit by a British leader since 2018.

The decision was taken with a view to improving ties with Beijing despite British and US politicians warning that it could be used as a base for spying. Britain's intelligence agencies said any threat could be mitigated.

Local residents argue that officials failed to take into account the risk that the new embassy could curtail protests or be used to monitor and intimidate Chinese dissidents.

The Chinese embassy in London, which has previously vehemently denied allegations of espionage activities, did not immediately comment.

The case at London's High Court is being brought by the Royal Mint Court Residents' Association (RMCRA), representing a group of families and businesses who live in and operate from leasehold properties built at Royal Mint Court.